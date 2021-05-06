Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 319.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,025 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

