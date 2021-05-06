goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to $156.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $119.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

