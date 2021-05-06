Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 12.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 5.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $605,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 301,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.81. 1,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

