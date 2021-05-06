Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $77.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.11 million and the highest is $84.66 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $318.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $348.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.78 million, with estimates ranging from $302.01 million to $363.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million.

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 214,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

