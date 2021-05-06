GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

GPX stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

