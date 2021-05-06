Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of GVA opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $3,052,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

