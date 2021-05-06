Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.47

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.47 and last traded at C$80.25, with a volume of 38527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

