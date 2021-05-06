Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after buying an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after buying an additional 699,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

