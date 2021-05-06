Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 3,307 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.