Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 35246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

