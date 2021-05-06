Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

