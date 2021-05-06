GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Buys C$108,750.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.75 per share, with a total value of C$108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,746,410.50.

Shares of CVE:GPV opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.04 million and a P/E ratio of -39.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.19.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.67 million. Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

