Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Sells $11,912.73 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 829 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,912.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vadim Kozyrkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15.

GDYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

