Grid+ (GRID) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $83,897.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.91 or 0.09214974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

