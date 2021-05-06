Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.35 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Grin has a market cap of $62.38 million and $11.35 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.79 or 0.06270029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.51 or 0.02527986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00598837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00227971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00772840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.82 or 0.00732229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00532974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005077 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,408,960 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.