Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

