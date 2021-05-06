Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 8,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,303. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.