GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $42.22 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.57 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.