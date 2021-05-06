Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.