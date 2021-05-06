Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of 214.87 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

