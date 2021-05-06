GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Humana stock opened at $460.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

