GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $601,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 538.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

