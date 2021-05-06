GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.