GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $533,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

