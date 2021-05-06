GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.