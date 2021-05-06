GWM Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $48.54 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.