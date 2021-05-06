GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $83.51 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $83.51 million and $23.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,210,857 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

