H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) vs. TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Head-To-Head Contrast

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $8.35 million 0.76 -$29.81 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $15.45 million 12.15 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.76

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -653.00% N/A -672.48% TELA Bio -158.16% -62.97% -34.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.69%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

TELA Bio beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

