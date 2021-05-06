H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

HEOFF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEOFF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

