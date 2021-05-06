Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.00 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

