Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%.

NYSE:HBB traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

