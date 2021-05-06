Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTL. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$297.24 million and a PE ratio of 237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.