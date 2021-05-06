Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 76,282 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $184,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.15 and its 200 day moving average is $282.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.80 and a twelve month high of $333.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

