Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.11 Million Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veritone were worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

VERI stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.