Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34.17 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.