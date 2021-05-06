Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

