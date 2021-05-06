Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 7.97% of Willdan Group worth $40,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,759,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

