Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $214.52 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.