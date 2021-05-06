Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 28,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,837. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

