Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.61 ($192.48).

HNR1 stock opened at €154.00 ($181.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €155.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.43. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

