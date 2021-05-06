Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.56

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.56 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 60.62 ($0.79). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 17,641 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.67. The firm has a market cap of £85.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.64.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.