HAPI Market Cap Reaches $9.43 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $119.66 or 0.00213882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00083309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00807781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00102904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.47 or 0.08997268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.