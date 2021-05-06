HARD Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.82 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.07 million and $13.82 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00275119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.40 or 0.01196148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00789315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.17 or 0.99768066 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

