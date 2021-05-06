Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 540.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gold Fields by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.