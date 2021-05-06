Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $238,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

