Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $528,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

