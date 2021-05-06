Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $275,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MYOV opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

