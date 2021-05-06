Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $480,000 in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

