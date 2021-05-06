Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

