Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,142.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,412.88. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,173.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

